MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings and imposes sanctions against Blair Addison

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Blair Harcourt Addison ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated December 14, 2018.

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions from Staff of the MFDA, the Hearing Panel found that the four allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following finding of misconduct:

Allegation #1 : Commencing on at least August 1, 2008, the Respondent misappropriated, or failed to account for, approximately $1,320,890 solicited or received from nine clients and six individuals, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly, and in good faith with clients, failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in business conduct or practice that is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Commencing on December 16, 2009, the Respondent borrowed approximately $107,302 from client BH, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with the client, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between May 8, 2012 and September 30, 2014, the Respondent misled the Member and MFDA Staff during an investigation into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #4 : Commencing September 27, 2017, the Respondent failed to cooperate with MFDA Staff's investigation into his conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

After hearing submissions from Staff of the MFDA as to penalty, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member; a fine in the amount of $1,608,192 ; and

costs in the amount of $14,700 .

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

