MFDA Hearing Panel makes finding of misconduct against King Kwong Clement Chow

TORONTO, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of King Kwong Clement Chow ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated October 7, 2020.

The hearing of this matter on its merits was held by electronic hearing on May 3, 2021, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions from the parties with respect to misconduct, the Hearing Panel found that the allegation set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following finding of misconduct:

Allegation #1 : Commencing in November 2018, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation by MFDA Staff into his conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-Law No. 1.

The Hearing Panel advised that it will issue written reasons for its decision as to misconduct in due course. Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place by electronic hearing on June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will continue to be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Edmonton, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

