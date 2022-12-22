MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision (Penalty) in the matter of Joel Attis

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision (Penalty) dated December 22, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a penalty hearing held electronically by videoconference in Moncton, New Brunswick on November 10, 2022, in the matter of Joel Henry Attis (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of two (2) years, expiring November 10, 2024 ;

; has paid a fine of $50,000 ; and

; and has paid costs of $15,000 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision (Penalty) is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision (Penalty), the Respondent carried on business in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

