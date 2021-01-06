MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision (Motion) in the matter of Andrew Kazina

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision (Motion) dated January 6, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a motion held by electronic hearing in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 9, 2020, in the matter of Andrew Kazina ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel outlined its reasons for dismissing the motion brought by the Respondent.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

