MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) in the matter of Duke Ongechi

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) dated December 13, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on July 17-18, 2019 in the matter of Duke Mongare Ongechi ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:

a) between about 2014 and 2015, the Respondent referred or assisted at least five clients to

invest in or loan monies to a retail clothing business, thereby engaging in an undisclosed

and unapproved outside activity, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c) (now Rule 1.3) and

2.1.1



b) in or about September 2015, the Respondent signed a promissory note in which he agreed

to pay $19,755 to a client pertaining to the client's investment in or loan to a retail clothing

company, and provided personal cheques to the client to pay the amounts owed pursuant

to the terms of the promissory note, thereby:







i engaging in personal financial dealings with a client which created a conflict or

potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to address by the exercise of

responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client,

contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1; and



ii entering into a settlement agreement with a client without the Member's knowledge

or prior written consent, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1, and MFDA Policy

No. 3



c) between December 2015 and March 2016, the Respondent failed to report to the Member,

within two business days or at all, that the Respondent had been named as a defendant in

one civil claim commenced by clients, and that there was a garnishment order rendered

against the Respondent pursuant to a civil claim commenced by a client, contrary to MFDA

Rules 1.4(b) and 2.1.1, and section 4 of MFDA Policy No. 6



d) commencing in October 2016, the Respondent provided false or misleading statements to:







i the Member during the course of its investigation into his conduct, thereby interfering

with the Member's ability to supervise and investigate the Respondent's conduct,

contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and



ii MFDA Staff during the course of its investigation into the Respondent's conduct,

thereby interfering with MFDA Staff's ability to conduct its investigation, contrary

to MFDA Rule 2.1.1 and section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1

Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.

Copies of the Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) and the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Pickering, Ontario area.

