MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) in the matter of Duke Ongechi
Dec 16, 2019, 18:56 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) dated December 13, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on July 17-18, 2019 in the matter of Duke Mongare Ongechi ("Respondent").
In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:
|
a)
|
between about 2014 and 2015, the Respondent referred or assisted at least five clients to
|
b)
|
in or about September 2015, the Respondent signed a promissory note in which he agreed
|
i
|
engaging in personal financial dealings with a client which created a conflict or
|
ii
|
entering into a settlement agreement with a client without the Member's knowledge
|
c)
|
between December 2015 and March 2016, the Respondent failed to report to the Member,
|
d)
|
commencing in October 2016, the Respondent provided false or misleading statements to:
|
i
|
the Member during the course of its investigation into his conduct, thereby interfering
|
ii
|
MFDA Staff during the course of its investigation into the Respondent's conduct,
Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.
Copies of the Reasons for Decision (Misconduct) and the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Pickering, Ontario area.
The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.
