MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Xiao Feng Xin

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated July 11, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 13, 2022, in the matter of Xiao Feng Xin (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of twelve months, expiring on April 13, 2023 ;

; has paid a fine of $10,000 ; and

; and has paid costs of $5,000 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the New Westminster, British Columbia area.

