MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Robyn Kee

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated October 13, 2020 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario on March 31, 2020, in the matter of Robyn Courtney Kee ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with a Member of the MFDA for a period of six months;

shall pay costs of $2,500 , payable in installments as follows:

$500 upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

$333.33 on or before May 31, 2020;

on or before ;

$333.33 on or before July 31, 2020;

on or before ;

$333.33 on or before September 30, 2020;

on or before ;

$333.33 on or before November 30, 2020;

on or before ;

$333.33 on or before January 31, 2021;

on or before ;

$333.33 on or before March 31, 2021; and

shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Greater Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

