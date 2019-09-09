MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Richard Rhodes

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated September 6, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Edmonton, Alberta on July 18, 2019 in the matter of Richard Charles Rhodes ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine of $6,500 ("Fine");

("Costs"); the Fine and Costs shall be payable as follows:

$2,500 (Costs) upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement

$1,000 (Fine) on or before August 30, 2019

$1,000 (Fine) on or before September 30, 2019

$1,000 (Fine) on or before October 31, 2019

$1,000 (Fine) on or before November 29, 2019

$1,000 (Fine) on or before December 31, 2019

$1,500 (Fine) on or before January 31, 2020 ; and

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Peace River, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

