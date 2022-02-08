MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Progressive Financial Strategy Capital Group Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated February 8, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on December 9, 2021, in the matter of Progressive Financial Strategy Capital Group Corp. (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid costs of $5,000 ;

; shall pay a fine of $10,000 , payable as follows;

, payable as follows; $5,000 (Fine) on or before March 31, 2022 ;

(Fine) on or before ;

$5,000 (Fine) on or before June 30, 2022 ;

(Fine) on or before ; shall provide monthly bank statements with its Form 1s for a period of one year following acceptance of the Settlement Agreement; and

shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 3.1.1, 3.1.2, 3.4.2(c), and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]