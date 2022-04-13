MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Nelson Osedele

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated April 11, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on March 7, 2022, in the matter of Nelson Osedele (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid costs of $2,500 ;

; shall pay a fine of $10,000 , to be paid as follows

, to be paid as follows $3,300 on or before April 29, 2022 ;

$3,300 on or before May 31, 2022 ;

$3,400 on or before June 30, 2022 ; and

and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.2.1, and 2.2.2.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Whitby, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

