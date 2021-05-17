MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Mitchell Sumka

TORONTO, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated March 17, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision") , in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing on November 24, 2020, in the matter of Mitchell Sumka ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent shall be permanently prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ or associated with an MFDA Member.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business out of the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

