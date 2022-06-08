MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Liliana Marin

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 7, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on April 6, 2022, in the matter of Liliana Teresa Marin (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of one year, commencing on April 6, 2022 ;

; shall pay a fine in the amount of $10,000 as follows:

as follows: has paid $2,500 on April 6, 2022 ;

on ;

has paid $2,500 on May 31, 2022 ;

on ;

$1,875 on or before June 30, 2022 ;

on or before ;

$1,875 on or before July 31, 2022 ;

on or before ;

$1,250 on or before August 31, 2022 ; and

has paid costs of $7,500 on April 6, 2022 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]