MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Joyce Ross

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated October 24, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 16, 2022, in the matter of Joyce Elaine Ross (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Member of the MFDA for a period of two months, commencing September 16, 2022 ;

; has paid a fine of $20,000 ;

; has paid costs of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision are available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Burnaby, British Columbia area.

