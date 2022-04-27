MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Jeffrey Milne

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated April 26, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 18, 2022, in the matter of Jeffrey Alistair Milne (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine in the amount of $22,500 as follows:

as follows: has paid $3,750 on March 18, 2022 ;

on ;

$6,250 on or before April 29, 2022 ;

on or before ;

$6,250 on or before May 31, 2022 ;

on or before ;

$6,250 on or before June 30, 2022 ; and

on or before ; and has paid costs of $2,500 on March 18, 2022 ;

on ; shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Surrey, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]