MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Jason Martineau

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated October 6, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario by electronic hearing on May 11, 2021, in the matter of Jason Martineau (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of two years;

shall pay a fine of $17,500 ;

; shall pay costs of $2,500 ;

; payment of the Fine and Costs shall be made as follows:

$10,000 upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement by the Hearing Panel;

$2,000 on or before July 1, 2021 ;

$2,000 on or before September 1, 2021 ;

$2,000 on or before November 1, 2021 ;

$2,000 on or before January 1, 2022 ;

$2,000 on or before March 1, 2022 ; and

if the Respondent becomes registered again in the future, he shall comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business out of the Sudbury, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

