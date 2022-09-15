MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Erich Juillet

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated September 14, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on August 23, 2022, in the matter of Erich Gilles Juillet (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of six months; expiring February 23, 2023 ;

; has paid a fine of $5,000 ;

; has paid costs of $2,500 ; and

; and shall successfully complete the Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or an ethics course acceptable to Staff of the MFDA, prior to becoming re-registered as a dealing representative with a Member of the MFDA.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision are available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Ottawa, Ontario area.

