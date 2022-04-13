MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Derek Targerson

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated April 12, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held electronically by videoconference in Swift Current, Saskatchewan on September 1, 2021, in the matter of Derek Jarod Targerson (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct and confirmed the sanctions imoposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine of $7,500 ("Fine");

("Fine"); shall pay costs of $2,500 ("Costs"); and

("Costs"); and the Fine and Costs are to be paid by no later than September 1, 2022 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Swift Current, Saskatchewan area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region , 403-215-8329, [email protected]