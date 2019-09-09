MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Bertin Desjardins

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated September 6, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on July 26, 2019 in the matter of Bertin Desjardins ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

is prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of nine months;

has paid costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in and around Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

