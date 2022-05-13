MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Antony Chau

TORONTO, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated May 11, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on April 26, 2022, in the matter of Antony Kin San Chau (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from being an officer, director or acting in a supervisory capacity including without limitation acting as Ultimate Designated Person, Chief Compliance Officer, Branch Manager or Compliance Officer, while in the employ of or in association with a Member of the MFDA for a period of five years, commencing April 27, 2022 ;

; shall pay a fine in the amount of $20,000 , as follows:

, as follows: has paid $2,500 on April 27, 2022 ;

on ;

$3,000 on May 31, 2022 ;

on ;

$3,000 on June 30, 2022 ;

on ;

$3,000 on July 31, 2022 ;

on ;

$3,000 on August 31, 2022 ;

on ;

$3,000 on September 30, 2022 ;

on ;

$2,500 on October 31, 2022 ;

on ; has paid costs of $7,500 on April 27, 2022 ; and

on ; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.5.2 and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]