MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Alim Kassam

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated January 18, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 12, 2021, in the matter of Alim Kassam (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been prohibited from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Member of the MFDA for a period of six months, commencing November 12, 2021 ;

; shall successfully complete the branch manager's course offered by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada or another course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute or the Investment Funds Institute of Canada that is acceptable to Staff of the MFDA prior to acting as a branch manager in the future;

or another course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute or the Investment Funds Institute of that is acceptable to Staff of the MFDA prior to acting as a branch manager in the future; has paid a fine of $5,000 ; and

; and has paid costs of $5,000 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Abbotsford, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]