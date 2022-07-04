MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Alex Eng

TORONTO, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 29, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on April 26, 2022, in the matter of Alex Eng (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid costs of $5,000 ;

; shall pay a fine in the amount of $12,500 , in instalments as follows:

, in instalments as follows: paid $4,166.67 on May 31, 2022 ;

on ;

paid $4,166.67 on June 30, 2022 ;

on ;

$4,166.67 on or before July 29, 2022 ; and

on or before ; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in Montreal, Québec.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

