MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision (Penalty) and Reasons in the matter of Omar Enrique Rojas Diaz

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons dated January 29, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario on December 14, 2020, in the matter of Omar Enrique Rojas Diaz (also known as Omar Rojas) ("Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent:

a permanent prohibition of the Respondent's authority to conduct securities related business while in the employ of or affiliated with a Member of the MFDA; and

costs in the amount of $2,500 .

A copy of the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

