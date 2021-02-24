MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons in the matter of Sylvia Suk Fan Wong

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons dated February 22, 2021, ("Decision and Reasons") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 26-29, 2021, in the matter of Sylvia Suk Fan Wong ("Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

a) between April 2012 and May 2017, altered and used to process transactions, 26 account forms in respect of 17 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 1.1.2 and 2.5; and b) between January 2012 and January 2016, obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 12 pre-signed account forms in respect of 6 clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 1.1.2 and 2.5.

Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.

A copy of the Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons, the Respondent conducted business out of the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]

