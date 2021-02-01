MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons in the matter of Brian Wilkinson

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons dated January 29, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing on October 13-16, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario in the matter of Brian Walter Wilkinson ("Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel announced its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:

a) between about June 2006 and October 2017, the Respondent failed to inform clients about the risks of holding investments concentrated in precious metal sector funds, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.2.1. b) between September 2010 and April 2015, the Respondent sent written communications to clients which contained misleading or incomplete information, made unwarranted or exaggerated claims or conclusions or failed to identify material assumptions made in arriving at the conclusions, or were detrimental to the interests of the clients or the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.8.2. c) between March 2017 and July 2017, the Respondent issued an advertisement which had not been reviewed and approved by the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rule 2.7.3.

Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place by electronic hearing before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.

A copy of the Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Misconduct) and Reasons, the Respondent conducted business in Kitchener, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

