MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision and Reasons (Motion) in the matter of Andrew Kazina

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Decision and Reasons (Motion) dated July 19, 2022, with respect to a motion brought by Andrew Kazina (the "Respondent") and conducted as a written hearing.

In its Decision and Reasons (Motion), the Hearing Panel outlined its reasons for denying the Respondent's request for further disclosure.

A copy of the Decision and Reasons (Motion) is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

