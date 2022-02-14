MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision and Reasons (Motion) in the matter of Andrew Kazina

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Decision and Reasons (Motion) dated February 9, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons") in connection with a motion held electronically by videoconference in Winnipeg, Manitoba on October 5, 2021, in the matter of Andrew Kazina (the "Respondent").

A copy of the Decision and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

