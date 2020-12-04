MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) in the matter of Derek Chapman

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) dated December 2, 2020 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing on October 28, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario in the matter of Derek Chapman ("Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:

between December 2014 and October 5, 2016 , the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealing with a client by borrowing $600,000 from the client, thereby giving rise to an actual or potential conflict of interest, which the Respondent failed to address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2; and beginning on or around February 13, 2018 , the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation into his conduct by MFDA Staff, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The Hearing Panel advised that it will issue written reasons for its decision as to misconduct in due course. Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place by electronic hearing before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.

A copy of the Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision and Reasons (Misconduct), the Respondent conducted business in the St. Catharines, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

