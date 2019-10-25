MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Sean Parker

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Sean Patrick Edward Parker ("Respondent") was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated July 8, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $9,000

costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and in the future shall comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between November 2012 and August 2017, he altered and used to process transactions, 12 account forms in respect of ten clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) between February 2012 and January 2017, he obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, seven pre-signed account forms in respect of six clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Port Alberni, British Columbia area.

