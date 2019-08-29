MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Mubarak Baksh

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Mubarak Baksh ("Respondent") was held today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated May 24, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $13,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 and

and in future shall comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between December 2014 and January 2017, he obtained and possessed, 31 pre-signed account forms in respect of 13 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Brampton, Ontario area.

