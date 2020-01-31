MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Catharina Jutting

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Catharina Hendrika Henrietta Van Benthem Jutting (also known as Carien Jutting) ("Respondent") was held today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated November 19, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $11,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between April 2014 and May 2016, she altered and used to process transactions, two account forms in respect of two clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) between March 2011 and August 2018, she obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, six pre-signed account forms in respect of five clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Stratford, Ontario area.

