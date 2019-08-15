MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Carlos Morante

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Carlos David Morante ("Respondent") was held today in Calgary, Alberta before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated July 31, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with a MFDA Member for a period of two years;

costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between December 2016 and January 2017, he misappropriated $1,300 by directing the proceeds of redemptions from a joint account that he and his former spouse had opened for the benefit of their children to the Respondent's personal bank account without the knowledge or authorization of his former spouse, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with the client, and engaging in business conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) in December 2016, he signed client YM's signatures and initials on two trade forms without the knowledge or authorization of client YM, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.10 and 1.1.2.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in Calgary, Alberta.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

