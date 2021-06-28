MFDA Hearing Panel announces sanctions against Brian Wilkinson and issues Decision and Reasons

TORONTO, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision (Penalty) and Reasons dated June 28, 2021 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a penalty hearing held by electronic hearing on May 26, 2021, in the matter of Brian Walter Wilkinson ("Respondent").

As previously announced, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct against the Respondent:

a) between about June 2006 and October 2017, he failed to inform clients about the risks of holding investments concentrated in precious metal sector funds, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.2.1. b) between September 2010 and April 2015, he sent written communications to clients which contained misleading or incomplete information, made unwarranted or exaggerated claims or conclusions or failed to identify material assumptions made in arriving at the conclusions, or were detrimental to the interests of the clients or the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.8.2. c) between March 2017 and July 2017, he issued an advertisement which had not been reviewed and approved by the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rule 2.7.3.

At the hearing on May 26, 2021, the parties made submissions with respect to penalty and the Hearing Panel reserved its decision. In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel has imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent:

a three-month prohibition on the Respondent's authority to conduct securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine of in the amount of $25,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $15,000 .

A copy of the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision (Penalty) and Reasons, the Respondent conducted business in Kitchener, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

