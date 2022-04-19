MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Yeram Kwak

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Yeram Kwak (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on April 7, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated January 18, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $11,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $2,500 .

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that, on or about September 20, 2019, she signed a client's signature on two account forms and submitted them to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Surrey, British Columbia area.

