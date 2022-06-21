MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Xinyi Pu

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Xinyi (Millie) Pu (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on June 20, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated April 18, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $5,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; shall successfully complete the Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or an industry course acceptable to Staff of the MFDA, by December 20, 2022 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that on February 20, 2020, she posted a portion of a client's quarterly investment statement to a social media and messaging application without the client's consent in order to promote her profile in the financial services industry, thereby failing to maintain in confidence all information received by the Member relating to a client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the North York, Ontario area.

