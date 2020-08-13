MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Timothy Warr

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Timothy Donald Warr ("Respondent") was held by electronic hearing on August 13, 2020 in St. John's, Newfoundland before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated July 16, 2020 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $14,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

between January 2018 and September 2018 , he altered and used to process transactions, 4 account forms in respect of 4 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and between December 2017 and October 2018 , he obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 26 pre-signed account forms in respect of 16 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the St. John's, Newfoundland, area

