MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Timothy Laskey

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Timothy James Laskey (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference today in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated September 6, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $28,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; shall be prohibited from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Member of the MFDA for a period of 18 months;

shall successfully complete the branch manager's course offered by either the Canadian Securities Institute or the Investment Funds Institute of Canada prior to acting as a branch manager in the future; and

prior to acting as a branch manager in the future; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between February 14, 2017 and December 22, 2020, he photocopied and re-used 5 account forms that had previously been signed by clients to process new transactions in respect of 4 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; b) between March 12, 2015 and January 20, 2021, he altered and used to process transactions, 15 account forms in respect of 12 clients by altering information on the forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and c) between April 19, 2016 and February 11, 2020, he obtained, possessed, and in some instances used to process transactions, 36 pre-signed account forms in respect of 10 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the London, Ontario area.

During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the London, Ontario area.

