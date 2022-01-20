MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Sean Pindar

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Sean William Pindar (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on January 20, 2022 in Halifax, Nova Scotia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated November 15, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $20,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $5,000 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between October 11, 2017 and December 5, 2018, he completed the payee, amount, dates, and signed the signature of NJ on 3 cheques; and completed the payee, amount, and date on 2 pre-signed cheques, to make the cheques payable to the Respondent personally, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Bedford, Nova Scotia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]