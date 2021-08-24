MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Natasha Goodison

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Natasha Maureen Goodison (aka Natasha Maureen Johal) (the "Respondent") was held on August 23, 2021 by electronic hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated August 20, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA;

a fine in the amount of $7,500 ("Fine");

("Fine"); costs in the amount of $5,000 ("Costs");

("Costs"); payment of the Fine and Costs shall be made as follows:

$5,000 (Costs) on August 23, 2021 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of September 2021 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of October 2021 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of November 2021 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of December 2021 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of January 2022 ;

$1,250 (Fine) on the last business day of February 2022 ; and

if the Respondent fails to make any of the payments described above, any outstanding balance of the Fine shall become immediately due and payable to the MFDA.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between approximately January 2016 and April 2016, she misappropriated $7,000 obtained from one client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Gibsons, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]

