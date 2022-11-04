MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Margaret Cheng

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Margaret Sau-Ching Cheng (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on November 3, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated September 20, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

shall be prohibited from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Member of the MFDA for a period of six months, commencing November 3, 2022 ;

; a fine in the amount of $12,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ;

; shall complete the Investment Dealer Supervisors Course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute prior to acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity in the future; and

shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between March 2013 and October 2020, she altered, and used to process transactions, 4 account forms in respect of 4 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b) between August 2019 and September 2020, she obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 5 pre-signed account forms in respect of 5 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca . During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]