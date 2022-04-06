MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Kane Kachur

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 A settlement hearing in the matter of Kane Michael Kachur (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on April 4, 2022 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated January 11, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $18,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $5,000 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between September 2014 and August 2020, he, or his assistant for whom he was responsible, altered and used to process transactions, 29 account forms in respect of 18 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]