MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Jason Martineau

TORONTO, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Jason Martineau ("Respondent") was held today by electronic hearing before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated May 3, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or in association with a Member of the MFDA for a period of 2 years;

a fine in the amount of $17,500 ("Fine");

a fine in the amount of $17,500;

costs in the amount of $2,500;

10,000 upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement by the Hearing Panel;



$2,000 on or before July 1, 2021;



$2,000 on or before September 1, 2021;



$2,000 on or before November 1, 2021;



$2,000 on or before January 1, 2022; and



$2,000 on or before March 1, 2022;

if the Respondent becomes registered again in the future, he shall comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between May 4, 2018 and June 28, 2018, he signed the signature of a client on 3 forms and submitted them to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; b) between May 4, 2018 and June 28, 2018, he altered or completed 4 forms without the client's knowledge or authorization, and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; c) commencing on April 30, 2018, he failed to inform or misled a client about the circumstances of the transfer of the commuted value of her pension to the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and d) commencing June 27, 2018, he made false or misleading statements to the Member and MFDA Staff during the course of investigations into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business out of the Sudbury, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

