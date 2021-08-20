MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Jason Hare

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Jason Daniel Hare ("Respondent") was held today by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated August 3, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a suspension from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of 30 days;

a fine in the amount of $28,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between August 25, 2014 and July 4, 2019, he obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 120 pre-signed account forms in respect of 63 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) between October 23, 2014 and November 20, 2018, he altered and used to process transactions, 45 account forms in respect of 35 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Kingston, Ontario area.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

