MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with David Nichol

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of David Wayne Nichol (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference today in Winnipeg, Manitoba before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated February 18, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a suspension from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of one month; commencing April 8, 2022 ;

; a fine in the amount of $25,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $5,000 ;

; shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.1.4, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

between October 2014 and January 2019 , he obtained, possessed, and in some instances, used to process transactions, 121 pre-signed account forms in respect of 53 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and in or around March 2015 , he contributed to a client's account at the Member using his own monies, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with a client that gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest, which he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of reasonable business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2 and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

