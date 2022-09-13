MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Christopher Roberts

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Christopher Glenn Roberts (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on September 12, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated June 20, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $10,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that from October 20, 2020 and October 22, 2020, he signed a client's signature on 4 account forms and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Chilliwack, British Columbia area.

