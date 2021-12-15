MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Charles Rolland

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Charles Lewis Rolland (the "Respondent") was held today by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated November 23, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $12,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between January 8, 2014 and May 8, 2019, he altered, and used to process transactions, 39 account forms in respect of 25 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b) between January 12, 2015 and September 18, 2017, he obtained, possessed, and in some instances, used to process transactions, 8 pre-signed account forms in respect of 5 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in Oshawa, Ontario.

