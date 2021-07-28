MFDA Hearing Panel Accepts Settlement Agreement With Chad Boutilier

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - (A settlement hearing in the matter of Chad Duart Boutilier ("Respondent") was held today by electronic hearing, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated May 18, 2021 ("Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of one year;

a fine in the amount of $1,800 ;

; costs in the amount of $1,800 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between September 2018 and August 2019, he signed the signature of eight clients on eight account forms, and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

