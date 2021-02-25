MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Brian MacDonald

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Brian Colin MacDonald ("Respondent") was held by electronic hearing today before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated January 25, 2021, ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $14,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between October 2014 and July 2018, he altered and used to process transactions 20 account forms in respect of 17 clients by altering information on the account form without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and



b) in May 2014, he obtained and possessed 1 pre-signed account form in respect of 1 client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business out of the Kitchener, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

