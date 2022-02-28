MFDA concludes proceeding against Elson Qin

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has withdrawn the allegations in the Notice of Hearing dated August 3, 2021 in respect of Yicong (Elson) Qin and the disciplinary proceeding against Yicong (Elson) Qin is concluded. As a result, the Hearing on the Merits previously scheduled for March 7-9, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia will not take place. The MFDA's decision was based upon a reassessment of the case.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

