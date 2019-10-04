MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in respect of Tanzeela Kausar

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Tanzeela Kausar (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated October 15, 2018.

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, a settlement hearing will proceed on October 10, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the hearing room at the offices of the MFDA, 121 King Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns an allegation that the Respondent, in July 2016, failed to learn or record the essential KYC factors relative to a client when the Respondent recorded client CC as having a 3-5 year investment time horizon, and recommended and accepted trades that were unsuitable having regard to client CC's essential KYC factors including CC's investment time horizon, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, ctoth@mfda.ca

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

