MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in respect of Kindle Blythe

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Kindle Briten Megan Blythe (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated March 21, 2019 that was most recently amended on December 10, 2019.

Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent have entered into a settlement agreement that will be presented to a Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the MFDA at a settlement hearing that will take place on January 6, 2020, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the hearing room at the offices of the MFDA, 650 West Georgia Street, Suite 1220, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that were made against the Respondent in the Fresh As Amended Notice of Hearing dated December 10, 2019 for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Fresh as Amended Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Fresh as Amended Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

